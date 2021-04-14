2021 April 14 09:25

Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves

Oil prices climbed by 0.68%-0.73%

As of April 14 (07:40, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.68% higher to settle at $64.1 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.73% to close at $60.62 a barrel.

OPEC+ earlier agreed to increase production by 350 thousand barrels per day in May, and the same in June, then 400 thousand barrels per day in July.