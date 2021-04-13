2021 April 13 13:41

Delo Group proposed to include containerization in draft Strategy for Social and Economic Development of Russia until 2030

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Delo Group, the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, Sergey Shishkarev suggested including the containerization of the cargo base in Russia as a separate section in the draft Strategy for the Social and Economic Development of the Russian Federation for the Period up to 2030, Delo Group says in a press release. He stated this at the plenary session of the 25th International Exhibition of Transport and Logistics Services, Warehouse Equipment and Technologies ("TransRussia-2021").

“We suggested that the Government of Russia seriously consider the accelerated pace of containerization and include a section on creating conditions for accelerating the process of containerization of the cargo base in Russia for the period up to 2030 with further translation into the draft transport strategy of the Russian Federation until 2035 a section on creating conditions for accelerating the process of containerization of the cargo base in Russia,"- said Sergey Shishkarev.

The Group sent relevant proposals to the Government of the Russian Federation in March of this year. They are based on the well-grounded thesis that by 2030 the intermediate target of the main level has been achieved - the total volume of containerization of the cargo base in Russia at 10%.

In his speech, Sergey Shishkarev emphasized that at the end of the first quarter of 2021, the growth in container traffic continues to be calculated in double digits, including those categories of cargo that have never been transported in containers before - Russian Railways on its official website, following the results of container transportation for this period, even made a special mark "new cargo" for coal in containers. The transportation of grain increased four times, 1.6 times – potatoes and other vegetables, more than 33% - colored ore and sulfuric raw materials. “And before, like a mantra, everyone repeated that a container is a container for cargo with high added value,” he added.

Sergey Shishkarev noted that this task is based not only on economic, but also on social reasons: as a result, one can count on a decrease in the share of logistics in the final price of cargo and, as a result, channel the freed-up funds for investments. In addition, as a result, this will make it possible to control the rise more effectively in prices in the country.

