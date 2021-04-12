2021 April 12 15:47

ClassNK certifies “Sunflame Smart Support System” as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions

Tokyo, Japan headquartered classification society ClassNK has certified “Sunflame Smart Support System”, developed by Sunflame Co., Ltd., as Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions, under the Society’s certification service for innovative technologies.



In July 2020, to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, the Society launched Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers digital equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.



Sunflame Smart Support System is a condition monitoring and performance analysis solution for boiler burners and incinerators developed by Sunflame. It offers IoT-based real-time information collection and visualization of operational status as well as condition monitoring and performance analysis of equipment by combining their experience in parts sales and engineer dispatch.



ClassNK’s experts verified the functions of Sunflame Smart Support System for burners and incinerators, which include condition monitoring, performance analysis, advice on maintenance, auto-report service, advice for optimized operation, prevention of critical incident, and application to other equipment, and issued the certificate. This marks the first time that Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions has been granted to the marine manufacturer.