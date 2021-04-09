-
Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company commences operation in Arkhangelsk Region
Recruitment of on-board personnel is especially acute
Newly established Northern Dvina River Shipping Company (SDRP) says it has commenced operation in the Arkhangelsk Region this spring.
The company’s fleet will operate on the Northern Dvina river and its tributaries. With loading/unloading points located in the basins of the Northern Dvina, Vychegda, Sukhona, Pinega, Vaga, Mezen.
SDRP General Director Olga Krygina says “in view of the rapidly approaching navigation season, recruitment of on-board personnel is especially acute”.
