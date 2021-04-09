  The version for the print
    CMA CGM launches the first low-carbon shipping offer by choosing biomethane

    With biomethane, a non-fossil energy, CMA CGM provides customers with a new and immediately available solution, bringing the Group a step closer toward carbon neutrality, according to the company's release.

    Ahead of the UN Global Compact and as part of the first high-level preparatory talks for the COP26 summit, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, has put forward solutions that are immediately available and that contribute to achieving the Group’s objective of being carbon-neutral by 2050.
     
    The CMA CGM Group has reached another milestone in its efforts to be carbon-neutral by 2050, by supporting the production of 12,000 tonnes of biomethane (equivalent to a year’s fuel consumption of two 1,400-TEU ships). Biomethane is a renewable green gas produced in part by the methanation of European-sourced organic and plant waste. This energy source represents a fine example of how the circular economy can work while benefiting the agricultural sector. CMA CGM intends to push ahead with the development of this energy source by investing in biomethane production facilities and studying the viability of liquefaction processes so that biomethane can be rolled out as a shipping fuel.
     
    By supporting biomethane production, CMA CGM is accelerating its commitment to leading the energy transition in the shipping sector. The Group cut its overall CO2 emissions by 4% in 2020, following a 6% reduction in 2019. Since 2008, the Group has lowered its CO2 emissions per container-kilometer by 49%.
     
    12,000 tonnes of guarantee-of-origin (GO) biomethane is enough to fuel the equivalent of two 1,400-TEU LNG-powered ships operating on the Northern European Balt3 line between St Petersburg and Rotterdam for a whole year.
     
    Guarantee-of-Origin Biomethane, coupled with CMA CGM’s dual-fuel gas-power technology, can reduce well-to-wake (entire value chain) greenhouse gas emissions (including CO2) by at least 67%. On a tank-to-wake basis (at ship level), the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions reaches 88% (including CO2).
     
    As of May 2021, the Group’s customers will be able to select biomethane via the Act with CMA CGM+ range of services, paving the way for a substantial reduction in the environmental impact of the shipping of their goods.
     
    ACT with CMA CGM+ provides a full range of services designed to enable its customers to analyze, reduce and offset their environmental footprint. CMA CGM will continue to embrace the latest technological advances to meet the needs of its customers.
     
    The CMA CGM Group harnesses the most effective technologies available to accelerate the energy transition in the shipping and logistics industry. As it stands, LNG is the optimum solution already available for reducing the carbon footprint of shipping and preserving air quality. It can reduce sulfur dioxide emissions by 99%, particulate matter emissions by 91% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 92%, going well beyond existing standards. By 2022, 32 of the Group’s vessels will be LNG-powered.
     
    About CMA CGM

    The CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics. Its 566 vessels serve more than 420 ports around the world, on all five continents. In 2020, they transported nearly 21 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles 400,000 tons of airfreight and 2.8 million tons of inland freight every year.
    CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions.
    Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 are in Marseille where its head office is located.

