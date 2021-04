2021 April 8 17:25

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg conducted transshipment of deep-submergence rescue vehicle

Self-propelled floating crane Bogatyr-4 has shipped the deep-submergence rescue vehicle AS-36 of Bester type delivered from Kanonersky shipyard.

AS-36 has been loaded onto a cargo carrier for further transportation by railway.

AS-36 built by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard joined RF Navy in 1994. From 2017, AS-36 had been at Kanonersky shipyard to undergo modernization. With its retrofitted systems, AS-36 will become more efficient for operation in the Arctic.