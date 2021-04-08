-
2021 April 8 09:51
Throughput of Yeisk port in 3M’21 rose by 22% YoY
Handling of grain surged by 65%
In January-March 2021, seaport of Yeisk handled 1.157 million tonnes of cargo which is 22% more than in the same period of the previous year, Administration of Azov Sea Ports told IAA PortNews.
In the reporting period, exports totaled 827,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – 331,000 tonnes.
Handling of grain surged by 65% to 648,000 tonnes while hadling oc coal fell by 29% to 126,000 tonnes.
The number of calls rose by 20% to 273 units.
Другие новости по темам: Yeisk