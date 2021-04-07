2021 April 7 18:47

MISC takes delivery of its sixth very large ethane carrier

MISC Berhad (MISC) has taken delivery of its sixth Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) –Seri Elbert, from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea. Seri Elbert and her sister vessels -Seri Everest, Seri Erlang, Seri Emei, Seri Emory and Seri Emperor are a series of second generation VLECs –all of which were acquired by MISC from Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (STL) in July 2020, according to the company's release.

The 98,000 cbm Seri Elbert and her five sister vessels are on a long-term charter to STL. These six VLECs signify MISC’s entry into China and its position as the largest operator of VLECs in the niche and growing market of moving ethane globally.

About MISC Berhad

MISC Berhad (MISC), was incorporated in 1968 and is a world leading provider of international energy related maritime solutions and services. The principal businesses of the Group comprise energy shipping and its related activities, owning and operating offshore floating solutions, marine repair and conversion, engineering and construction works, integrated marine services, port and terminal services as well as maritime education and training. As at 31 December 2020, MISC Group’s fleet consists of more than 100 owned and in-chartered vesselscomprising of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Petroleum and Product vessels, Very Large Ethane Carriers(VLECs), 14 Floating Production Systems (FPS) as well as two (2) LNG Floating Storage Units (FSU). Thefleet has a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of more than 11 million tonnes.