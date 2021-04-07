2021 April 7 16:25

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year

The port handled 3.9 million tonnes of cargo

In January-March 2021, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 3.9 million tonnes of cargo which is 7% less, year-on-year, says the port’s statistics.



According to the Harbour Master’s office, loading exceeded 3 million tonnes, -7.6%, year-on-year) while unloading totaled 147,000 tonnes, up 38%, year-on-year.

Handling of grain decreased by 11% to 1.8 million tonnes, while handling of oil products rose by 3%, year-on-year, to 950,000 tonnes.

The number of calls fell by 12% to 957 units.

In January-December 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 26 million tonnes of cargo (+13%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

