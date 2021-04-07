2021 April 7 11:44

Kamchatka authorities expect new berths to let increase cargo traffic on Northern Sea Route

Russian Federal Fisheries Agency considers establishment of a regular line of the NSR

With the construction of new berths in the Kamchatka Territory it will be possible to increase the cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route. According to the press center of the Kamchatka Territory Government, that was announced during the survey of the Mohovaya Bay berths by Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and Vladimir Solodov, head of the Kamchatka Territory.



Under the contract with the Kamchatka Territory Government, Natsrybresurs is conducting reconstruction of berths NoNo 10, 11, 12. It is a comprehensive reconstruction project associated with the investment plans on creation of a fish terminal with freezing facilities and container yards. The new terminal is to generate new jobs and provide balanced servicing of ships in the Avachinskaya Bay.



According to earlier statements, Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) is looking into establishment of a regular shipping line on the Northern Sea Route. The draft plan will include activities on the development of port, logistics and ship repair infrastructure as well as reduction of rates for shipping along the Northern Sea Route. From 2021, FSUE Atomflot is ready to make up to four voyages per year.



In 2021, Kamchatka Territory authorities consider additional voyages starting from the Kamchatka Bay. In 2021, it is expected to transport about 20,000 tonnes of fish with year-round shipping to be established later.



