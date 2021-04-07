  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 April 7 09:51

    PGNiG receives fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda

    The reloading station in Lithuania is operational for one year

    Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) says it received the fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas at the LNG reloading station in Klaipeda. During the first full year of its use, PGNiG loaded 327 tank trucks with a total volume of 5,856 tons of LNG for sale.

    At the beginning of April, PGNiG unloaded approx. 3 thousand cubic meters of LNG originating in Norway. Cargo supplied by Gasum arrived by the Finnish tanker Kairos. It was the fifth gas supply to the LNG reloading station in Klaipeda since April 1, 2020, when PGNiG started the exclusive use of the installations belonging to Klaipedos Nafta.

    “For PGNiG, the use of the Klaipeda station is an opportunity to expand into new markets in the small-scale LNG segment. Although still most of the loaded LNG tank trucks leaving from there are still purchased by customers from north-eastern Poland. In comparison to distance from Świnoujście, shorter routes between Klaipeda and recipients from this part of the country significantly affect costs of transport, and therefore the price of gas supplied. Blue fuel is used not only by business customers. It also supplies LNG regasification stations in areas where the gas network does not reach. Our gas from Lithuania is also available at stations where LNG is refueled for heavy duty road transportation vehicles”, commented Paweł Majewski, President of the PGNiG Management Board.

    "Assessing this first year of cooperation with PGNiG, we can confidently state that our efforts to create value for the growing regional LNG market have brought tangible results. We hope that this cooperation, defined by the five-year agreement, will continue to promote the opening of even greater potential in the region, especially as we see efforts in Lithuania to open up the use of LNG as an alternative fuel to commercial road transport. In that sense, Poland is an inspiring example“, said Darius Šilenskis, CEO of KN.

    So far, PGNiG has received in Klaipeda a total of approx. 8.4 thousand tonnes of LNG, which corresponds to approx. 127 GWh of energy. During the first full year of use of the station by the company, 92 percent the gas reloaded to tanker trucks was delivered to Poland, 6 percent to recipients in Lithuania, and the rest to Latvia. The contractors include PGNiG Obrót Detaliczny, for which LNG loads are carried from Lithuania by tanker trucks of Gas-Trading belonging to the PGNiG Group.

Другие новости по темам: Klaipeda, PGNiG, LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 April 7

18:00 Throughput of Temryuk port in 3M’2021 rose by 12%, year-on-year
17:43 Construction walk to work ice breaker proceeding well - Niestern Sander
17:16 Gasum begins biogas test deliveries for the Finnish Border Guard
16:51 ABB AS and Siemens Energy awarded new service agreements for electrical equipment at offshore and onshore facilities in Norway
16:40 More than 65% of all ships are operating with systems containing asbestos - Maritec
16:25 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 3M’2021 fell by 7%, year-on-year
16:03 Throughput of Taganrog port in 3M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
15:42 GTT launches a cutting-edge digital solution for LNG membrane tank maintenance
15:14 Merger of GAZ-SYSTEM and Polskie LNG
14:37 Fleet Xpress lands Clearwater Seafood contract
14:25 GEFCO UAE partners in the Middle East with DP World, UAE Region for car solutions at Jebel Ali Port
13:15 Stena Line accelerates fossil-free shipping to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030
13:00 Elena Daeva of Rosmorport joins Editorial Board of Hydrotechnika journal
12:31 Bolidt supplies decking solutions for world’s most advanced research vessel
12:17 Rosmorport sets decreasing coefficient for harbour dues in Novorossiysk and Sochi
11:44 Kamchatka authorities expect new berths to let increase cargo traffic on Northern Sea Route
11:21 Crowley’s Trish Skoglund to lead enhanced mergers and acquisitions strategy team
11:20 World’s first hydrogen cargo vessel set for Paris debut
10:16 Oldendorff Carriers’s fleet under operation to exceed 750 vessels
09:51 PGNiG receives fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas at LNG reloading station in Klaipeda
09:29 Oil prices rise on decrease of US reserves
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 6

2021 April 6

18:37 Qatar Petroleum enters two offshore exploration blocks in Namibia
18:07 The Grimaldi Group strengthens its presence in Malta
17:43 Alfa Laval becomes partner in unique Power-to-X consortium
17:30 HAV Design develops the world's most environmentally friendly salmon transporter
17:20 In 2020 SVEZA occupied about 15% of the global “gas plywood” market
17:02 Fincantieri to build 3 operation service vessels
16:19 Sailing practice - 2021 starts on Khersones sailing boat
15:44 Adani Ports increases its ownership from 75% to 100% in Krishnapatnam Port
15:31 Doninturflot to deploy three ships for domestic cruises
14:55 Record number of ships to be deployed for domestic cruises this year
14:23 VARD wins North Star Renewables contract for three SOVs to operate on Dogger Bank Wind Farm
14:06 Remontowa S.A. repaired three ferries owned by DFDS
13:00 David Kennedy appointed as Chair of US Arctic Research Commission
12:38 Alexey Pavlenko to stepdown from position of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company’s Managing Director
12:17 HE Geneviève Jean-van Rossum appointed as WMU Board of Governors
12:15 First Gen unit picks Norway firm’s LNG carrier
11:54 Jacqueline Smith appointed as member of WMU Executive Board
11:29 Seaspan acquires two 8,500 TEU containerships backed by liner charters
10:58 Fujairah Terminals and Al Mayya Group LLC sign exclusive livestock agreement
10:53 Tallink Grupp's passenger traffic in Q1’21 fell by 82.9%, cargo traffic - by 60.2%, YoY
10:21 Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March 2021
09:40 RF Government approves state programme for Arctic development
09:09 Oil prices are recovering

2021 April 5

18:10 X-DF2.0 upgraded with iCER for liquid fuel
18:07 ESPO calls on member states and EU to take port projects on board in the recovery and resilience plans
17:32 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7.6% in 3M’21
17:16 Sanmar to deliver the 5th Robert Allan design tugboat to Italian operator
16:58 Russian companies earned around RUB 348 million from shipping and transferring Belarusian oil products
16:40 Successful completion of 24 VDL AEC Maritime scrubbers installed on board the vessels of Maran Dry Management
16:05 Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of the fifth Equinox Class gearless dry-bulk carrier
15:40 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering establishes Asia hub in Singapore
15:21 New terminal to be built in Pevek port
14:55 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,800 pmt
14:30 Two contractors of NOVATEK to become residents of Arctic Capital PDA
13:49 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2021 surged by 40% YoY
13:16 Malaysia and Brunei formalise Unitisation Agreement for Gumusut-Kakap and Geronggong-Jagus East offshore fields
12:52 This year navigation season opens in Saint-Petersburg from April 10
12:18 Świnoujście: modern railway lines to connect the container terminal to the whole of Europe