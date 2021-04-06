2021 April 6 16:19

Sailing practice - 2021 starts on Khersones sailing boat

Image source: Rosmorport



FSUE “ Rosmorport ” says it completed the reception of the first shift of cadets this year to undergo sailing practice at the Khersones sailing boat.

In total, during the first shift, there will be 3 practice leaders and 107 cadets from the Sedov Institute of Water Transport, Admiral F.F. Ushakov State Maritime University, a branch of Admiral F.F. Ushakov State Maritime University in Sevastopol and Kerch State Maritime Technological University.

In honor of the beginning of the sailing boat navigation period, the company held a solemn parade of the vessel crew and the cadets in the seaport of Sevastopol.

The event was attended by Honorary Chairman of the Sevastopol Maritime Assembly Viktor Kot, captain of the seaport of Sevastopol Alexander Strizhak and captain of the Khersones sailing boat in 1991-2007 Mikhail Sukhina.

As part of the event, the rector of the Church of the Sovereign Icon of the Mother of God of Simferopol Dmitry Krotkov solemnly handed over the icon of the Holy Righteous Warrior Fedor Ushakov to the Khersones sailing boat. By decision of the Sevastopol Maritime Assembly the icon was brought from the St. Panteleimon Monastery on Mount Athos and taken aboard the Khersones sailing boat.