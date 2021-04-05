2021 April 5 15:21

New terminal to be built in Pevek port

The terminal is to be put into operation in 2026

Image source: Administration of Primorsk Territory and East Arctic Ports

By 2026, a new terminal is to be built in the port of Pevek (Chukotka Autonomous District) and equipped with a fleet for year-round operation, says press center of the CAD authorities.While on his working trip to Chukotka, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, reviewed the seaport reconstruction.The port is to be built in the water area of the Chaunskaya Bay. It will be equipped with port fleet for year-round operation. The new terminal is to become operational from 2026 with the throughput to make about 2 million tonnes per year and to exceed 40 million tonnes throughout the project implementation period (till 2059).Reconstruction of berths NoNo 1, 2 with a total length of 366 meters is underway at the port.Commercial seaport of Pevek located in the Chaunskaya Bay of the East Siberian Sea welcomes all types of vessels. It is the key point ensuring support of Chaunsky and Bilibinsky Districts of Chukotka, the region with no railways or highways. The port development is foreseen by the large-scale programme of comprehensive Arctic development.