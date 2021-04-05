2021 April 5 14:55

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 22,800 pmt

M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 122

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between March 29 and April 2 rose by RUB 122 and totaled RUB 22,803 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 800 to RUB 21,850 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 490 to RUB 21,670 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 117 to RUB 20,417 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,600 at RUB 21,850 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 97 to RUB 25,117 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 370 to RUB 33,550 pmt.