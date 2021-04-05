2021 April 5 13:49

Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2021 surged by 40% YoY

The port’s grain turnover rose by 49%

In January-March 2021, seaport of Azov handled 1.933 million tonnes of cargo, up 40%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 40%, year-on-year, to 1.922 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, exports rose by 25% to 957,000 tonnes, imports – by 12% to 101,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 68% to 864,000 tonnes, transit – by 6% to 11,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, handling of grain grew by 49% to 1.597 million tonnes, coal – by 92% to 183,000 tonnes while handling of oil products fell 2.8 times to 41,000 tonnes.



In January-March 2021, the port of Azov registered 543 arrivals and 549 departures versus 418 arrivals and 415 departures in January-March 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.