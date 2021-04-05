  The version for the print
    Świnoujście: modern railway lines to connect the container terminal to the whole of Europe

    - Świnoujście. Modern railway lines will connect the container terminal to the whole of Europe.
    Image source: Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority
    Multimodal connections of the deep-water terminal in Świnoujście are a basic condition for economic success of this project. One of the main modes of hinterland transport will be an efficient rail network, says Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority. PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe already carries out massive scope of investments, both within the port complex area, and on the lines connecting Świnoujście with rest of the country and Central Europe. S3 expressway, connection with Berlin by the Oder-Hawel Canal, and in the longer perspective of the Oder River Waterway will be equally important ways of communication.

    The container terminal in Świnoujście will be a part of integrated European transport corridors. The project fits perfectly to the ideas described in so-called White Paper on Transport of the European Union, indicating the strategic directions for development of transport and its transformation in the coming decades. Rail and water transport are of particular importance, both from ecological and economic point of view. According to the EU's 2030 strategy, 30% of total transport volume should be transferred from roads to rail or inland waterways, and by 2050 it is expected to be 50% of this transport already.

    Therefore the railway investments carried out in Szczecin and Świnoujście port complex, and on the lines connecting these ports with hinterland are very necessary. Investors have no doubt about this issue.

    - Projects in the ports of Szczecin and Świnoujście and on the routes Wroclaw - Szczecin and Poznan - Szczecin are important both on a national and international level. Investments increase the significance of railways as efficient, safe and green transport mode, and will bring tangible benefits for the economy. PKP PLK's activities are part of the idea of European Green Deal – says Arnold Bresch, Member of the Board, Director of Investment Implementation, PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A.

    In the area of ports of Szczecin and Świnoujście, PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A. is currently carrying out an investment worth about PLN 1.5 billion. CEF – Connecting Europe" funds are used for this purpose. The work will provide the access for longer and heavier trains to the ports. Handling of 750-meter long trains with a load of 221 kN per axle will be possible. Trains will be handled faster and more efficiently. Transhipment capacity will also increase. Ports will be able to receive and dispatch more cargo, increasing both the competitiveness of freight transport and their potential, at the same stimulating the economic development of the region.

    17 kilometres of new tracks have already been constructed in the area of Szczecin Port Centralny station. The contractor installs poles and structures supporting new traction network. The new Traffic Management System devices are installed. The ground under the tracks is strengthened, drainage is performed to ensure the smooth passage of heavier freight trains. The infrastructure on Ostrow Grabowski, which is at the disposal of Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority is also being rebuilt.

    In the area of Świnoujście station, a second track is being built between the stations Świnoujście Przytór and Świnoujście. New track switches are installed to improve the capacity of the line and to allow transit of higher number of trains. About 9 km of new tracks and a traction network are exchanged at Świnoujście freight station. New switches have been installed, which are important elements of track system, responsible for efficient operations of trains at the station.

    At Lubiewo station there are new switches already, and a new traction network have been installed, and one of the tracks has been replaced. In the Euroterminal area the land for construction of more tracks has been strengthened.

    The scale of work in the area of Szczecin and Świnoujście ports is confirmed by the figures: about 100 km of tracks and traction network will be upgraded, 285 track switches will be exchanged. The level of safety will be increased by installing of modern Railway Traffic Management System.

    In Szczecin, the bridge over Parnica River and 3 railway viaducts will also be rebuilt. The work is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

    The activities of PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe are synchronized with the ports expansion plans, and are in line with the investments of the Ports’ Authority. In addition to investments carried out directly in the ports of Szczecin and Świnoujście, the Infrastructure Manager modernizes the access lines  – the route Poznań - Szczecin - Świnoujście and Wroclaw - Szczecin (so-called “Nadodrzanka”).

    It is worth noting that for PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe S.A., the project: "Modernization of the E59 railway line on the section Poznań Główny – Szczecin Dąbie” is one of the major projects under the National Railway Program.

    The investment worth around PLN 4.1 billion is also co-financed by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). As a result of this work, the comfort of travel and safety level will increase, and travel time will be reduced. After obtaining the necessary permits, the fastest long-distance trains will travel between Poznan and Szczecin in less than 2 hours, at a speed of 160 km/h. The upgraded route will provide better conditions for transport of goods within important section of the European transport corridor, leading from Lower Silesia to Western Pomerania. The main work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

    PKP PLK is also gradually modernizing route C-E 59 from Wroclaw to Szczecin, which delivers cargo from the south to the West Pomeranian ports. The effects of improving of technical condition of the route and eliminating bottlenecks are already visible. Travel times, also for freight trains have been significantly reduced. Another improvement is connected with the construction of a new bridge in Szczecin Podjuchy, which will eliminate the single-track bottleneck on the exit from the port of Szczecin.

    PKP PLK is already preparing a feasibility study to continue the modernization of “Nadodrzanka”. The documents which are prepared will allow to determine the scope of works and their approximate costs. When the investment is done, the allowed length of freight trains will be increased to 750 metres, and the speed of freight trains to 100 km/h. The capacity of the route will also be increased, and more trains, including freight trains, will be able to run. The start of the program is related to raising of funds for the EU 2021-2027 perspective.

