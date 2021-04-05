2021 April 5 11:26

Aquila Power Catamarans expands global reach in Greece and Cyprus

Aquila Power Catamarans continues to expand its global reach in Greece and Cyprus with Synergy Yacht Sales and Consulting, according to the company's release.



Yvan Eymieu, International Sales and Distribution Manager, comments, "We are seeing a growing trend in the power catamaran space. Aquila's innovative technology along with speed, performance, comfort, and healthy price-to-value ratios are necessary ingredients for success. Greece's geological landscape is highly conducive to the Aquila product line, both the sport line for day charters, island hopping and endless fun as well as the cruising line for crewed charters through the Greek Islands."



Synergy and Aquila's partnership focuses on the owner's experience, excellent after-sales service, and knowledgeable and experienced personnel that understand clients' needs. Synergy's reputation includes representation of premium manufacturers with a focus on innovation, design, and after-sales service.



Angela Mavredis, Managing Director of Synergy, comments, "We believe, together with the Aquila team, we can enhance the yacht ownership experience for our clients in Greece and Cyprus. The region is a trendsetter in the chartering industry and the innovative Aquila line is ideal for our discerning clients looking to invest in Greece’s Blue Economy."



The Aquila Power Catamarans lineup ranges from 28 to 70-feet with planned additions. The recently released Aquila 70 Luxury Power Catamaran is ideal for high-end clientele, while the Aquila 32 and 36 often generate significant interest from professional buyers for sport and commercial transportation. With over 40 years of manufacturing experience and the collaboration of multiple award-winning firms and designers, Aquila Boats is the world leader in producing high-quality, innovation-filled, and exceptionally performing power catamarans. No other vessels on the planet offer more features, reliability, durability, and value than our world-class lineup delivers.



ABOUT AQUILA

Recognized globally for its high-quality, advanced composite manufacturing capabilities, Sino Eagle Yachts builds Aquila Power Catamarans in a state-of-the-art facility to exacting standards. Leading the way in the market segment, Aquila continues to pave the way with strong international sales of the award-winning Aquila brand.