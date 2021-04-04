2021 April 4 13:38

USCG assists disabled vessel 10 miles offshore Port Aransas

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) assisted a 68-year-old man Wednesday after his vessel became disabled 10 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas.



Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification at 3:02 p.m. of a 26-foot vessel disabled due to engine failure with a 68-year-old man aboard. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and a marine assistance request broadcast.



A Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew launched to assist.



The RB-M crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow, and safely transported the vessel to Turtle Cove.