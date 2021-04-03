  The version for the print
  2021 April 3 11:08

    NYK inks two sustainability linked loans　　

    NYK signed two sustainability linked loan (SLL) agreements aligned with the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles set forth by the Loan Market Association and other organizations. These two agreements bring NYK’s total number of SLLs to four.

    The objective of the SLL is to promote and support environmentally and socially beneficial economic activities by linking corporate loan terms with a customer’s performance against mutually agreed sustainability performance targets (SPTs) consistent with a customer’s ESG strategy.

    The SPTs in both agreements are to maintain a high CDP climate change disclosure score. As long as high CDP ratings are achieved, the interest rate terms will remain unchanged until the repayment deadline.

    On February 3, NYK announced the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy, and this is the first ESG finance project since that announcement. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will promote new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that responds to climate change.

    Loan Market Association is the UK based association dedicated to improving the liquidity, efficiency, and transparency in the primary and secondary syndicated loan markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This association has about 760 member institutions in over 69 countries, mainly in Europe and the Middle East.

    CDP is an international non-profit organization working with companies, investors, cities, states, and regions to prevent dangerous climate change, ensure water security, and avoid deforestation. To manage risks that climate change poses to companies, CDP uses questionnaires to collect information on carbon dioxide emissions and climate change initiatives of major companies around the world and analyzes and evaluates the data collected.

    About NYK
    NYK is one of the world's leading transportation companies. As of March 31, 2020 NYK Group was operating 702 major ocean vessels, including 58 containerships, 404 bulk carriers, 111 car carriers, 87 tankers / LNG carriers and 42 multi-purpose carriers, etc, of a total of 60,099 million dwt. NYK Group employs about nearly 35,000 people worldwide. NYK is based in Tokyo and has regional headquarters in London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Sao Paulo.

  RSS

