2021 April 2 16:35

Finnlines announces increased frequency and capacity for Germany, Russia & Finland traffic

Starting from week 15 the frequency between the ports of Travemünde, St. Petersburg/Bronka and Kotka will be doubled, Finnlines says in a press release.

A second vessel, the MS Finnpulp, will be added into the loop to support the cargo flows' development with increased frequency and more capacity.

“We hope this upgrade as well as our commitment to improve this service will help you develop your business”, says the company.