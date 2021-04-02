2021 April 2 15:47

Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $28 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 2 April 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $350 pmt (+$10 versus the previous period; $31 lower than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $500 pmt (+$5 versus Tuesday; $34 lower than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $485 pmt (+$5 versus the previous period; $5 lower than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $437 pmt (+$2 versus the previous period; $45 lower than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.