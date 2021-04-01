2021 April 1 17:54

CMA CGM implements PSS from North Europe, the Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa to West Africa (except Nigeria)

Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows as from May 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice, according to CMA CGM's release.

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North Europe, the United Kingdom, Baltic States, Scandinavia, Russia, West Med, Adriatic, Portugal, Black Sea, North Africa & East Med (except Turkey)

Destination Range: To all West African destinations (except Nigeria)

Cargo: Dry & OOG

Date of application: From May 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Amount: USD 240/EUR 200/GBP 175 per container

Payment: Prepaid