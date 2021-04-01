2021 April 1 17:33

Sovcomflot COO receives ministerial award

On 31 March 2021, Russia’s Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev presented Sovcomflot’s Chief Operating Officer and a member of the SCF Executive Board, Sergey Popravko, with an ‘Honoured Worker of the Transport Industry’ medal.

Image source: Sovcomflot



This award acknowledges Mr Popravko’s contribution to organising maritime logistics for several large-scale energy projects in Russia and developing Arctic shipping. He has been present from the outset of SCF’s strategic adoption of new shipping technologies, including LNG transportation and the year-round operation of high ice-class tankers in the Arctic.

SCF’s Board congratulates Sergey Popravko and sends its gratitude for his many years of diligent work and great personal contribution towards the success of many unique projects of Russia’s shipping industry.

PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 145 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.6 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

The Group has been an independent owner and operator of LNG carriers since 2006 and was the first Russian company to successfully enter this premium segment of the global shipping market. SCF currently has 16 gas carriers in operation, with further 19 LNG carriers under construction. Among the key charterers of SCF Group’s gas carrier fleet are: Gazprom; Sakhalin Energy; Shell; Yamal LNG; Sibur, and Tangguh LNG.

SCF vessels have been successfully operating in the Arctic since 2008. During this period, the company has accumulated unique experience operating advanced marine equipment in harsh environment of high latitudes, as well as developing and introducing logistics support solutions for large-scale energy projects in the Russian Arctic.

In 2010-2011, Sovcomflot completed several experimental transit voyages along the Northern Sea Route, proving that using the NSR as a transport corridor for large-scale cargo ships is both technically feasible and economically viable. These high-latitude voyages involving SCF’s vessels have laid the foundation for implementation of such projects as Yamal LNG and Novy Port. In 2020-2021, voyages of Christophe de Margerie through the Eastern sector of the Russian Arctic allowed to practically double the seasonal navigation period and allowed to make yet another step towards the year-round, safe navigation along the full length of the NSR.