2021 April 1 17:06

Transit navigation opens in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW

In 2021, throughput is expected to grow to 10.6 million tonnes

Azov-Don Basin Administration announces opening of its transit navigation from April 1. The first ships to enter the area of ADBA were Electra (Prime Shipping) and Lada (Sredne-Volzhskaya Shipping Company).



The ceremony to mark the opening of the navigation season has been traditionally held at the Kochetkovsky hydrosystem.



Azov-Don Basin Administration says its waterways have been completely prepared for the transit.



According to the statement, the season has been started four days ahead of schedule in view of favorable hydrometeorological conditions in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW (early clearance of ice) upon the request of shipping companies, Prime Shipping and Donrechflot, which has been approved by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.‎



