2021 April 1 14:30

Ice restrictions lifted at the port of Vysotsk from April 6

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport's website

With the improved ice situation in the water area of the pot of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region and at the approaches to it, and in view of favorable ice forecast, ice restrictions for non-ice class ships and ban on operation of ATB units is lifted from April 6. The order has been signed by Acing Harbour Master Vladimir Podyelets.



Ice restrictions will still be applied to small-size vessels, leisure and sport sailships untill further orders.