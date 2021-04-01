2021 April 1 09:59

Equip Global welcomes to participate in highly anticipated Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2021 this June

Equip Global is pleased to bring you the Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2021 happening from 21 – 25 June 2021!

This 5-day training program will provide a complete guide to all project aspects and technical knowledge of dredging and reclamation! It has been broken down into 2 sessions – Basic and Advanced, where attendees can choose to attend one or both sessions! Our two expert trainers are widely experienced and have extensive project experience with dredging contractor and dredging & reclamation projects globally.

The Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass will cover the best practices in feasibility studies, risk mitigation, planning and project management for dredging and reclamation projects, how to monitor and minimize the environmental impact of dredging and reclamation projects and understand how to deliver projects which are cost effective and on schedule.

This event is targeted at people involved in Port Operation, Maritime & Port Authorities, Reclamation Authorities, Urban Development Agencies, Engineering Contracts involved in Port Development/Expansion, Dredging & Reclamation Project Managers, and Professionals from port, coastal & environmental authorities who needs knowledge and practical learnings on dredging and reclamation. Anticipate case studies and practical application driven specific to commercial/business banking product development by our highly reputable trainers.

