-
2021 March 31 17:55
TMH suggests shifting Big Port St. Petersburg facilities to Ust-Luga
Vladimir Putin has given instructions to work on the project involving ad hoc ministries and authorities.
The Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Federal Property Management Agency are ordered to prepare a report by 8 April 2021.
Другие новости по темам: Ust-Luga, Big Port St. Petersburg
2021 March 31
2021 March 30
2021 March 29
|18:21
|AIDA Cruises offers vacation program around Canary Islands
|18:12
|PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
|18:00
|PortNews TV offers video on launching of Magadan submarine at Admiralteiskie Verfi