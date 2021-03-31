2021 March 31 17:55

TMH suggests shifting Big Port St. Petersburg facilities to Ust-Luga

Image: Yandex Maps

TMH President Andrey Bokarev has addressed a letter to the President of Russia with a suggestion to shift Big Port St. Petersburg facilities beyond the central part of the city (IAA PortNews has a copy of the mentioned letter). According to Andrey Bokarev, the most reasonable solution is to move the facilities to the port of Ust-Luga. The vacated space (about 600 hectares) is suggested to be redeveloped into a residential and commercial areas. The letter says it is an economically viable project that can be implemented through public private partnership involving investors’ and VEB.RF resources.Vladimir Putin has given instructions to work on the project involving ad hoc ministries and authorities.The Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Federal Property Management Agency are ordered to prepare a report by 8 April 2021.