  • 2021 March 30 16:59

    Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Average price of IFO-380 HS is $365 pmt

    According to IAA PortNews, the average indicative prices at the port of Vladivostok as of 30 March 2021 are as follows:

    -          IFO-380 НS - $365 pmt (flat versus the previous period; $18 lower than in Singapore)

    -          MGO- $520 pmt (+$8 versus Thursday; $2 higher than in Singapore)

    -          VLSFO 0.5% - $505 pmt (flat versus the previous period; $15 higher than in Singapore).

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    From 1 January 2020, the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50% in the areas beyond ECAs.

    IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.

2021 March 30

