2021 March 30 11:27

Information on Magadan seaport in RF Register of Seaports amended

In accordance with the order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-57-r dated 26.02.2021 the information on the seaport of Magadan in the Register of seaports of the Russian Federation have been amended, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The amendments of information are related to the increase in the area of indoor and outdoor warehouses in the seaport of Magadan, as well as to the clarification of the names of individual operators of maritime terminals and the list of services provided by them in the seaport of Magadan.