2021 March 30 09:45

Singapore Maritime Technology Conference 2021 is going hybrid

The event will be held on 19-22 April 2021

Combining a live, in-person experience with a virtual delivery, the highly acclaimed SMTC 2021 organised by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore will debut as a hybrid model to deliver international thought leadership on new emerging technology trends and new networking opportunities to the maritime ecosystem around the world.

