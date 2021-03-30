-
Singapore Maritime Technology Conference 2021 is going hybrid
The event will be held on 19-22 April 2021
Combining a live, in-person experience with a virtual delivery, the highly acclaimed SMTC 2021 organised by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore will debut as a hybrid model to deliver international thought leadership on new emerging technology trends and new networking opportunities to the maritime ecosystem around the world.
