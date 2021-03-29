2021 March 29 18:12

PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities

PETRONAS has become the first global energy company to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) from two floating facilities following the first cargo delivery by PETRONAS Floating LNG DUA (PFLNG DUA) on 24 March 2021. The cargo was loaded onto the Seri Camar LNG Carrier operated by MISC Bhd for shipment to our LNG buyer in Thailand.



PFLNG DUA has a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year and operating at the water depth of 1,300 metres. The floater facility is currently located at Block H Rotan gas field located 140 kilometres offshore Sabah. This milestone confirms the viability of PETRONAS’ push in unlocking stranded and deep-water gas fields with floating LNG (FLNG) solutions that are more sustainable and economical compared with conventional solutions.



PETRONAS President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Tengku Muhammad Taufik said: “PETRONAS is proud of this significant milestone from our second floating LNG facility. PFLNG DUA’s first cargo demonstrates our commitment to continue our pioneering efforts in providing more sustainable solutions to harness further value from LNG production through technological advancements. Similar to our flagship floating facility, PFLNG DUA’s mobility will allow us to unlock even more marginal and stranded gas fields in the future, providing PETRONAS with new and sustainable sources of LNG to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy,” he added.



With PFLNG DUA’s first cargo delivery, PETRONAS continues to extend its leadership in FLNG technologies, having introduced PFLNG SATU - the world’s first operational floating LNG - in 2016. PFLNG SATU also completed the world’s first FLNG relocation when it was deployed in March 2019 to Sabah’s Kebabangan gas field from the Kanowit gas field in Sarawak.