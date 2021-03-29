2021 March 29 18:00

PortNews TV offers video on launching of Magadan submarine at Admiralteiskie Verfi

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) held the ceremony of launching diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3 on 26 March 2021. The Magadan submarine is intended for the Pacific Fleet of RF Navy.

Video report has been prepared by IAA PortNews correspondents.



