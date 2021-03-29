-
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-February 2021 fell by 2.4%
Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 4.4%
In January-February 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 2.52 million TEUs (-2.4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 2.16 million TEUs (+4.4%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 360,000 TEUs (-30%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.
