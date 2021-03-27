  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 27 14:28

    ABP unveils ambitious vision for Port of Lowestoft in support of SNS energy sector

    Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has announced its ambitious plans for the Port of Lowestoft, which will help create a competitive edge for companies across the Southern North Sea (SNS) energy sector and the wider East Anglia region.

    Over the next five years, ABP will develop the Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF), which will bring significant upgrades to marine facilities at Lowestoft’s Outer Harbour, creating key capabilities to support the UK’s journey towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

    The project will deliver state-of-the-art port infrastructure to meet the offshore energy industry’s current and future demands, ensuring the port can accommodate the next generation of offshore support vessels. The facility will provide a site that is suitable for Operations & Maintenance (O&M) activities in addition to quayside suitable for construction support activities.

    Andy Reay, ABP Group Head of Commercial (Offshore Wind), said: “ABP is the number one host of O&M bases in the UK, providing infrastructure for operations and maintenance facilities to support offshore wind farms in Barrow, Grimsby and Lowestoft.

    “Our LEEF project represents an exciting step change in our ability to service customers in the growing Southern North Sea energy sector. It will re-engineer existing quayside in the Outer Harbour and create the modern infrastructure needed to support a rapidly changing energy industry in a growing regional economy.”

    Centred around the Outer Harbour at the Port of Lowestoft, LEEF is a major opportunity, the first phase of which will require around £25m of investment. When complete, the project will provide 360m of berthing space for simultaneous use by three SOVs and deliver up to 8 acres of flexible storage and marshalling area. In addition, it will create around 5,000 sqft of new office space with direct quayside access.

    Andrew Harston, ABP Director for Wales and Short Sea Ports, said: “The Port of Lowestoft already plays a key role in supporting the local economy, contributing £30m annually and supporting over 580 local jobs. We’re looking forward to this role growing in future, with the rise in activity, new investments and new customers.”

    “The LEEF project has the potential to attract many supply chain companies to Lowestoft and create an energy cluster renaissance, bringing new jobs and prosperity to the area and supporting the substantial and strategically important investments being made in Offshore Windfarm developments off the Suffolk and Norfolk coast.”

    Building on its long history of servicing the offshore energy sector, the Port of Lowestoft provides a highly competitive package for offshore wind customers. In 2019, Scottish Power Renewables opened an Operations and Maintenance building in Hamilton Dock, to support the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. The port is also home to the O&M base for Scottish & Southern Energy’s (SSE) Greater Gabbard Offshore wind farm, which is located 23km off the coast of Suffolk, England.

    The port’s offer is complemented by Orbis Energy and PowerPark, where key offshore energy developers, operators and service providers are located, including SSE, ScottishPower Renewables, SLP and Turner Iceni.
    LEEF forms a central part of a new masterplan for the port, which provides a long-term view of how ABP will work with its partners to ensure that the prosperity generated by investment reinforces the wider development of the town as a superb place to live, work, visit and invest.

    LEEF forms a central part of a new masterplan for the port, which provides a long-term view of how ABP will work with its partners to ensure that the prosperity generated by investment reinforces the wider development of the town as a superb place to live, work, visit and invest.

    Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney, commented: “Lowestoft is strategically well placed to benefit from the wide range of opportunities available in the Southern North Sea, which include one of the largest clusters of offshore wind farms in the world, rich fishing grounds and gas fields in which to store carbon.

    “The Masterplan provides a framework for investment in Lowestoft Port that will attract business to the town, providing jobs for local people. I look forward to working with ABP in turning this vision in to reality.”

Другие новости по темам: Associated British Ports, greenhouse gas emissions, UK, offshore support vessels, Eastern Energy Facility, Port of Lowestoft  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 27

15:17 USCG investigating unknown sheen in Brunswick, Ga
14:28 ABP unveils ambitious vision for Port of Lowestoft in support of SNS energy sector
13:39 The 87,000-dwt M.V. "Ocean Perkasa" bulk carrier delivered
12:53 Coldplay adopts Interceptor to join the Ocean Cleanup mission
11:37 Yang Ming posts 2020 net profit of $404.9 million
10:56 SITC partners with Nippon Express to launch news sea-rail combined container service “New Land-Sea Corridor”

2021 March 26

18:36 exactEarth launches exactAIS Platinum Plus service
18:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority now manages wet and dry infrastructure in Dordrecht Inland Seaport
17:54 Oboronlogistics ensures transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region under RF Government’s plan
17:36 KCC’s newbuilding program near completion with the delivery of the seventh CLEANBU vessel
17:16 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 5 new vessels
17:00 This year’s first shift of cadets completed their sailing practice on Nadezhda sailboat
16:42 Port of Amsterdam wants to be the frontrunner in transition
16:31 Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG celebrate the christening of a new LNG bunker barge
16:30 Short-sea terminal to be opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:05 Last icebreaker leaves port of Rotterdam
15:53 Industry-leading container tracking system now available at 65% of APM Terminals’ facilities
15:31 Nevsky Shipyard lays down keel section of mid-size sea tanker Vasily Nikitin of Project 23130
15:04 MAN 175D engines to power world’s largest live-fish carrier
14:38 Rosmorrechflot’s Basin Authorities to take delivery of 18 service ships in 2021
14:13 Platts and SEA-LNG announce a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing
13:49 Dredging at Russia’s IWW planned by Rosmorrechflot to total 21.7 million cubic meters in 2021
13:20 Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk as association’s newest member
12:37 Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year
12:14 Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol™ solutions
11:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences launching third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3
11:38 Shell completes its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Gibraltar
11:21 World’s fastest all-electric passenger ship to launch in Stockholm
11:11 Yamal LNG reaches fifty million tons milestone
10:27 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:54 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
09:35 Oil prices increase
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2021 March 25

18:30 Port of Antwerp created its digital twin based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA)
18:12 Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches SA Navy’s first multi-mission inshore patrol vessel
18:07 Dogger Bank Wind Farm unveils design for operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne
17:38 Information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Seaports Register amended
17:26 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2021
17:16 Aker Solutions partners up for sustainable energy projects in the UK
16:51 ClassNK begins joint investigative research with Sompo Japan on risk assessment of autonomous ships
16:42 Bunker prices are going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:36 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
16:20 Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard lays down rescue tugboat of Project 22870 named Mikhail Chekov
15:13 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga invested over RUB 21 million in its development in 2020
14:15 MAN Energy Solutions lands large VLCC order
13:58 RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency resumes inspection of stevedores
13:11 Aries Marine and ABS complete JDP Using 3D Models to streamline the class process
12:49 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency set to upgrade fish terminals of Murmansk seaport
12:05 Boskalis expands Marker Wadden with two new nature islands
11:53 Finnpilot in 2020: the continuity of pilotage activities was safeguarded through successful protective measures
11:05 Wilhelmsen sets up to USD 500 million investment target for renewables
10:38 Enel X and Fincantieri commit to the energy transition for maritime transport in Italy
10:34 Dmitry Bystrov appointed as Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard
10:12 NOVATEK obtains North-Gydanskiy license area
09:49 Damen teams up with MO4 to support sustainable energy production offshore
09:45 Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov makes an unofficial visit to Greece
09:26 Oil prices are considerably down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 24

2021 March 24

18:27 Microplastic сollection device to be installed on Marusumi Paper's newbuilding wood chip carrier
17:50 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony