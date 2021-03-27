  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 27 11:37

    Yang Ming posts 2020 net profit of $404.9 million

    Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming) held its 356th Board Meeting on March 25th, 2021 to approve its 2020 annual financial report. The consolidated revenues increased 1.4% to NTD 151.28 billion (USD 5.11 billion) in 2020. Business volumes were 5.07 million TEUs. Yang Ming’s profit after-tax reached NTD 11.98 billion (USD 0.4 billion) with full-year EPS of NTD 4.51.

    After the initial downturn in the upper half of 2020, the container shipping market saw a boost in demand since mid-August. The rebound was supported by the change in consumer behavior during the Covid-19 lockdown, including the accelerated adoption of E-commerce, and the increased needs for hygiene products, housewares and work-from-home essentials. Due to sudden inventory build-up, the surge in demand resulted in a global shortage of empty containers and capacity constraints, which led to the increase in freight rates on East-West and intra-Asia trade routes. The upward trend continued in the last quarter of 2020.

    To meet the needs of customers, Yang Ming implemented necessary measures to secure adequate capacity and expedite the turnaround time for empty containers. Meanwhile, the company had taken delivery of a total of six 2,800 TEU self-owned new vessels and three 11,000 TEU chartered-in vessels in 2020. These additions were put into services to further facilitate demand growth and bring greater operational efficiency.

    Driven by higher freight rates and relatively low bunker fuel prices, despite a 6.63 % year-on-year decline in business volume, Yang Ming gained 1.4% of revenues last year, indicating a robust growth in profit after-tax in 2020. With the strong business performance, Yang Ming has strengthened its financial status and successfully eliminated accumulated deficit by the end of 2020. To further enhance its finance, Yang Ming intends to launch domestic cash capital increase with issuance of no more than 300,000,000 new common shares, and conduct public underwriting by the way of book building. With the greatly strengthened financial structure, Yang Ming will be in a strong and resilient position to achieve sustainable development.

    Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming) established on December 28, 1972, is one of the leading shipping companies in the world providing global and sophisticated marine transportation services. As of January of 2021, Yang Ming operates a fleet of 90 vessels with a 6.985-million-D.W.T / operating capacity 618 000 TEUS.

Другие новости по темам: Yang Ming, shipping, performance, profit, containers, logistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 27

11:37 Yang Ming posts 2020 net profit of $404.9 million
10:56 SITC partners with Nippon Express to launch news sea-rail combined container service “New Land-Sea Corridor”

2021 March 26

18:36 exactEarth launches exactAIS Platinum Plus service
18:06 Port of Rotterdam Authority now manages wet and dry infrastructure in Dordrecht Inland Seaport
17:54 Oboronlogistics ensures transport accessibility of Kaliningrad Region under RF Government’s plan
17:36 KCC’s newbuilding program near completion with the delivery of the seventh CLEANBU vessel
17:16 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 5 new vessels
17:00 This year’s first shift of cadets completed their sailing practice on Nadezhda sailboat
16:42 Port of Amsterdam wants to be the frontrunner in transition
16:31 Port of Antwerp, Fluxys, and Titan LNG celebrate the christening of a new LNG bunker barge
16:30 Short-sea terminal to be opened at the Port of Gothenburg
16:05 Last icebreaker leaves port of Rotterdam
15:53 Industry-leading container tracking system now available at 65% of APM Terminals’ facilities
15:31 Nevsky Shipyard lays down keel section of mid-size sea tanker Vasily Nikitin of Project 23130
15:04 MAN 175D engines to power world’s largest live-fish carrier
14:38 Rosmorrechflot’s Basin Authorities to take delivery of 18 service ships in 2021
14:13 Platts and SEA-LNG announce a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing
13:49 Dredging at Russia’s IWW planned by Rosmorrechflot to total 21.7 million cubic meters in 2021
13:20 Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk as association’s newest member
12:37 Annual capacity of Russian ports to be increased by 44 million tonnes this year
12:14 Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol™ solutions
11:56 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences launching third diesel-electric submarine of Project 636.3
11:38 Shell completes its first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Gibraltar
11:21 World’s fastest all-electric passenger ship to launch in Stockholm
11:11 Yamal LNG reaches fifty million tons milestone
10:27 Bunker prices decrease at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:54 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
09:35 Oil prices increase
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of March 25

2021 March 25

18:30 Port of Antwerp created its digital twin based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA)
18:12 Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches SA Navy’s first multi-mission inshore patrol vessel
18:07 Dogger Bank Wind Farm unveils design for operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne
17:38 Information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Seaports Register amended
17:26 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2021
17:16 Aker Solutions partners up for sustainable energy projects in the UK
16:51 ClassNK begins joint investigative research with Sompo Japan on risk assessment of autonomous ships
16:42 Bunker prices are going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:36 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
16:20 Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard lays down rescue tugboat of Project 22870 named Mikhail Chekov
15:13 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga invested over RUB 21 million in its development in 2020
14:15 MAN Energy Solutions lands large VLCC order
13:58 RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency resumes inspection of stevedores
13:11 Aries Marine and ABS complete JDP Using 3D Models to streamline the class process
12:49 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency set to upgrade fish terminals of Murmansk seaport
12:05 Boskalis expands Marker Wadden with two new nature islands
11:53 Finnpilot in 2020: the continuity of pilotage activities was safeguarded through successful protective measures
11:05 Wilhelmsen sets up to USD 500 million investment target for renewables
10:38 Enel X and Fincantieri commit to the energy transition for maritime transport in Italy
10:34 Dmitry Bystrov appointed as Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard
10:12 NOVATEK obtains North-Gydanskiy license area
09:49 Damen teams up with MO4 to support sustainable energy production offshore
09:45 Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov makes an unofficial visit to Greece
09:26 Oil prices are considerably down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 24

2021 March 24

18:27 Microplastic сollection device to be installed on Marusumi Paper's newbuilding wood chip carrier
17:50 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony
17:35 Rosatom offers comprehensive package of services to investors in Arctic projects
17:06 Jotun launches an advanced hull optimisation programme HullKeeper
16:51 Expert considers investments in alternative sources of energy as viable option for Arctic
16:27 Yanmar conducts field demonstration test for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system