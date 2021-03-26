2021 March 26 14:13

Platts and SEA-LNG announce a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing

Leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, S&P Global Platts ("Platts") and SEA-LNG, the coalition for accelerating LNG as a marine fuel, have today announced a new collaboration to improve the visibility of LNG fuel pricing, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the agreement, SEA-LNG will display monthly averages of Platts’ daily LNG bunker price assessments on its refreshed website, as well as Platts’ fuel oil bunker assessments. By providing greater transparency of trends and comparisons between conventional and LNG marine fuels in the key bunkering hubs of Rotterdam and Singapore, the organisations hope to support operator’s decision making around fuel choices for their fleet.

The collaboration comes as both organisations continue efforts to facilitate increased transparency in fuel bunker pricing, and in particular support the development of a global LNG marine fuel value chain for shipping’s transition to a more sustainable future.

About Platts

Platts is the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping. S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence.