2021 March 26 13:49

Dredging at Russia’s IWW planned by Rosmorrechflot to total 21.7 million cubic meters in 2021

2021, the Agency is to maintain 50,442.1 km of waterways with guaranteed dimensions

In 2021, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) plans to conduct dredging at inland water ways of Russia with a scope of 21.7 million cbm, Andrey Lavrishchev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said at the extended meeting of Rosmorrechflot’s Board and Public Council.

In the navigation season of 2021, the Agency is to maintain 50,442.1 km of waterways with guaranteed dimensions (+199.6 km versus the navigation season of 2020), 53,706.1 km of waterways with aids to navigation (+ 201.6 km vs 2020), 38,899.8 km with round-the-clock traffic of ships. To ensure the above mentioned parameters, administrations of IWW basins will conduct dredging works totaling 21,741,700 cbm.

By the end of 2023, waterways with guaranteed dimensions will be extended by 673 km, waterways with aids to navigation – by 1,136 km, waterways with round-the-clock traffic of ships – by 2,945.500 km.

Related link:

Dredging progress in Russia>>>>