2021 March 26 13:20

Methanol Institute welcomes Maersk as association’s newest member

The Methanol Institute (MI) welcomes A.P. Moller - Maersk as the association’s newest member company. Maersk – a global leader in container logistics and operating the world’s largest container vessel fleet – recently announced that its first carbon-neutral vessel, being launched in 2023 will be a methanol dual fuel ship, according to the company's release.

In December 2018, Maersk announced its ambition of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 and has since identified its primary fuel candidates to be carbon-neutral methanol (bio-methanol and e-methanol), alcohol-lignin blends and carbon-neutral ammonia along with the use of biofuels.

In February 2021, Maersk announced the launch of the world’s first liner vessel to operate on carbon-neutral methanol in 2023 – seven years ahead of the initial 2030 ambition. All future Maersk-owned newbuildings will have dual fuel technology installed, enabling both carbon neutral operations and operation on standard very low Sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO).

Maersk’s first methanol feeder vessel will have a capacity of around 2000 TEU and be deployed in one of its intra-regional networks. While the vessel will be able to operate on standard VLSFO, the plan is to operate the vessel on carbon neutral e-methanol or sustainable bio-methanol from day one.

Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader, the company operates in 130 countries with about 80,000 employees. Maersk comprises four business segments: Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals & Towage, Manufacturing & Others. In the Ocean segment, Maersk has a fleet of 700+ container vessels transporting almost 13 million containers per year around the globe. Consuming more than 10 million tonnes of bunker fuel per year, Maersk is one of the largest consumers of bunker fuel oil.

ABOUT MI

The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels and Delhi.