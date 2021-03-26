2021 March 26 12:14

Haldor Topsoe and Nel ASA to offer end-to-end green ammonia and eMethanol™ solutions

Haldor Topsoe and Nel have entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the intent to offer customers complete renewable electricity to ammonia and methanol solutions, according to the company's release.

Solutions will be based on globally leading technologies from the two companies; Nel’s alkaline and PEM electrolysis technologies in combination with proven ammonia and methanol technologies from Topsoe.

Green ammonia and eMethanol™ are both considered promising low-carbon transportation fuels and energy carriers.

Topsoe is currently engaged in several projects to produce green hydrogen, green ammonia, eMethanol™, and green fuels. An example is the Helios project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, announced in July 2020, which includes the world’s largest ammonia loop (1.2 million tons per year) delivered by Topsoe.

About Haldor Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe.

About Nel ASA

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy.