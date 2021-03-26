2021 March 26 11:11

Yamal LNG reaches fifty million tons milestone

Yamal LNG announced that it has shipped 50 million tons of LNG since the project’s commencement. The milestone cargo was loaded on the Arc7 ice-class tanker “Nikolay Zubov” and represented the 685th cargo of LNG dispatched since the first cargo in December 2017.

In 2020, the facility produced 18.8 million tons of LNG accounting for more than 5% of the global LNG market. LNG from the facility is transported by a fleet of 15 Arc7 ice-class tankers with cargo capacity over 170 thousand cubic meters each, as well as shipments by 11 conventional gas carriers.

Yamal LNG is constructing a 17.4 mtpa natural gas liquefaction plant comprised of three LNG trains of 5.5 mtpa each and one LNG train of 900 thousand tons per annum, utilizing the hydrocarbon resources of the South-Tambeyskoye field in the Russian Arctic. The first LNG Train began production in Q4 2017, Trains 2 and 3 — in July 2018 and November 2018, respectively. Yamal LNG shareholders include PAO NOVATEK (50.1%), Total (20%), CNPC (20%), and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%).