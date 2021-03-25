  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 March 25 18:12

    Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches SA Navy’s first multi-mission inshore patrol vessel

    On 25 March 2021, DAMEN Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) launched the first of three MultiMission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPV) procured by ARMSCOR for the South African Navy (SAN), according to the company's release.

    The vessels will augment South Africa’s maritime security by enhancing the country’s capability to respond effectively, rapidly and cost-effectively to threats such as illegal trafficking and fishing.

    DSCT Project Manager, Ian Stewart says the launch is an important milestone for the shipyard. “This is the culmination of three years of hard work by a dedicated team of people. Ultimately, more than one million man-hours of work will be invested in the construction of the three MMIPVs.”

    The more than 600-ton vessel was transported from the DSCT shipyard on the evening of 23 March 2021 to the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) synchrolift at the Victoria & Alfred (V&A) Waterfront Basin. The move was conducted by Mammoet South Africa, using 48 axle lines of SelfPropelled Mobile Transporters (SPMTs) to provide precision movement.

    Once the vessel was raised onto the synchrolift, the team waited for high tide to come in before moving it out of the V&A Basin via TNPA tugs towards the Elliot Bason. The testing of the ship systems will now commence before the vessel will officially be delivered to ARMSCOR/SAN, before the end of the year. The MMIPVs are built according to the patented DAMEN Axe Bow design, which ensures low resistance, high sustained speed in waves and superior sea keeping characteristics in the toughest conditions.

    As vertical accelerations are reduced significantly and bow slamming almost eliminated, the safety of the vessel and crew increases considerably, reducing operational risks. The multi mission deck is used for supporting diving, search and rescue and anti-piracy operations. DSCT HR & Transformation Manager, Eva Moloi, says DSCT is particularly proud of the many years it has invested in local South African skills transfer, training, and entrepreneurship development and collaboration, which have resulted in a strong South African pool of scarce trade skills and supplier partnerships.

    The engineering of the vessel commenced in 2018 and the keel was laid in February 2019.

    “Despite the COVID lockdown period, our local skills and partnerships, resilient production schedule and advanced planning capabilities of our Cape Town team, allowed the different subcontractors and teams to work on the vessel in a safe manner,” notes Moloi. 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, shipbuilding, ship repair and related services. DAMEN operates 36 shipyards in 18 countries and offers direct employment to more than 13,000 people. Damen’s values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. The company aims to be the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world, via digitalisation and standardisation of its products. Damen’s main activities are the design and serial construction of innovative ships by integrating diverse components and subsystems into high-quality platforms. These activities are supported by a worldwide sales and service network. DAMEN is also active in the repair and conversion of existing ships and the sale and production of components for the maritime industry.

    Damen Shipyards Cape Town (Pty) Ltd:

    A subsidiary of the DAMEN International Shipyard Group, DAMEN Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) builds ships in Africa for Africa and has to date constructed and delivered over 40 vessels for numerous countries on the African continent. These vessels have included offshore patrol vessels, dredgers, tugs, naval craft and supply vessels. The Level 1 BEE rated company strives to be an employer of choice in the South African shipbuilding sector and is committed to furthering the future of the industry by expanding employment opportunities within it through the provision of internships, apprenticeships, learnerships and training. In addition, DSCT endeavours to build vessels that harness local materials and services and, where necessary, assist in the development of local suppliers and service providers to ensure that they meet the standards required for world class quality vessels. Through these efforts, DSCT actively participates in contributing towards local maritime entrepreneurship and job creation.

Другие новости по темам: Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 March 25

18:30 Port of Antwerp created its digital twin based on Antwerp Port Information & Control Assistant (APICA)
18:12 Damen Shipyards Cape Town launches SA Navy’s first multi-mission inshore patrol vessel
18:07 Dogger Bank Wind Farm unveils design for operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne
17:38 Information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Seaports Register amended
17:26 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 12, 2021
17:16 Aker Solutions partners up for sustainable energy projects in the UK
16:51 ClassNK begins joint investigative research with Sompo Japan on risk assessment of autonomous ships
16:42 Bunker prices are going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:36 PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities
16:20 Astrakhan Ship Repair Yard lays down rescue tugboat of Project 22870 named Mikhail Chekov
15:13 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga invested over RUB 21 million in its development in 2020
14:15 MAN Energy Solutions lands large VLCC order
13:58 RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency resumes inspection of stevedores
13:11 Aries Marine and ABS complete JDP Using 3D Models to streamline the class process
12:49 Russian Federal Fisheries Agency set to upgrade fish terminals of Murmansk seaport
12:05 Boskalis expands Marker Wadden with two new nature islands
11:53 Finnpilot in 2020: the continuity of pilotage activities was safeguarded through successful protective measures
11:05 Wilhelmsen sets up to USD 500 million investment target for renewables
10:38 Enel X and Fincantieri commit to the energy transition for maritime transport in Italy
10:34 Dmitry Bystrov appointed as Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard
10:12 NOVATEK obtains North-Gydanskiy license area
09:49 Damen teams up with MO4 to support sustainable energy production offshore
09:45 Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov makes an unofficial visit to Greece
09:26 Oil prices are considerably down
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 24

2021 March 24

18:27 Microplastic сollection device to be installed on Marusumi Paper's newbuilding wood chip carrier
17:50 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony
17:35 Rosatom offers comprehensive package of services to investors in Arctic projects
17:06 Jotun launches an advanced hull optimisation programme HullKeeper
16:51 Expert considers investments in alternative sources of energy as viable option for Arctic
16:27 Yanmar conducts field demonstration test for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system
15:58 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes its new members
15:15 Kalmar’s high-performance, fuel-efficient straddle carrier technology to enhance TIPC fleet at Keelung Port, Taiwan
14:52 Ports of Сastellón and Сartagena renewed their PERS certifications
14:15 HMM takes delivery of first 16,000 TEU containership HMM Nuri
13:49 Reconstruction of Shakhtersk port to expand its capacity to 20 million tonnes by 2025
13:14 DNV issues Statement of Feasibility for Seaplace’s CROWN Spar offshore floating wind platform
12:31 Wärtsilä signs Optimised Maintenance agreements to support Japanese LNG carriers with digital solutions
12:18 Asia’s first ship-to-containership LNG bunkering undertaken by CMA CGM and FueLNG at the Port of Singapore
11:50 Decarbonization in Shipping Forum to be held as digital event on 14-15 April 2021
11:24 Arctic Ports Forum opens in Arkhangelsk
11:02 Feasibility study on export of South Australian green hydrogen to Rotterdam
10:19 GTT and SDARI obtain AiP from DNV for a new design of large Bulk Carrier integrating an LNG fuel tank with increased autonomy
09:47 Bunker prices continue decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:28 Oil prices are slightly up
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of March 23

2021 March 23

18:16 New Havyard Ship Technology AS changes its name to Havyard Leirvik AS
17:59 Iceland’s final Senior Arctic Officials’ meeting marks successful Chairmanship and hits record participation
17:37 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov practiced replenishment of fuel from sea tanker Vyazma
17:13 British Ports Association urging final push with important UK-wide marine safety compliance exercise
17:06 DNV awards AiP to DSME for rotor sail system
16:42 Anti-submarine ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet went to sea as part of tactical exercises
16:18 MES-S announces delivery of a 66,000 dwt type bulk carrier M.V. "JAL KALPAVRISH"
15:51 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:26 Port of Gdańsk completes its major investment project
15:02 Rates of investment harbor dues in Novorossiysk and Tuapse seaports approved
14:40 AIDA ships dock for the first time at new Dubai Cruise Terminal
14:15 Hywind Scotland remains the UK’s best performing offshore wind farm
13:44 Neptune Energy announces the installation of four Enhanced Horizontal Subsea Tree Systems in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea
13:00 Ministry of Industry and Trade commences drafting ‘green’ shipping incentives law