2021 March 25

PETRONAS becomes world's first to produce LNG from two floating facilities

PETRONAS has become the first global energy company to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) from two floating facilities following the first cargo delivery by PETRONAS Floating LNG DUA (PFLNG DUA) on 24 March 2021. The cargo was loaded onto the Seri Camar LNG Carrier operated by MISC Bhd for shipment to LNG buyer in Thailand, according to the company's release.



PFLNG DUA has a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year and operating at the water depth of 1,300 metres. The floater facility is currently located at Block H Rotan gas field located 140 kilometres offshore Sabah. This milestone confirms the viability of PETRONAS’ push in unlocking stranded and deep-water gas fields with floating LNG (FLNG) solutions that are more sustainable and economical compared with conventional solutions.



With PFLNG DUA’s first cargo delivery, PETRONAS continues to extend its leadership in FLNG technologies, having introduced PFLNG SATU - the world’s first operational floating LNG - in 2016. PFLNG SATU also completed the world’s first FLNG relocation when it was deployed in March 2019 to Sabah’s Kebabangan gas field from the Kanowit gas field in Sarawak.