2021 March 25 13:58

RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency resumes inspection of stevedores

In November 2020, Rosprirodnadzor commenced inspections in three federal districts



Rosprirodnadzor, RF Government’s Environment Supervision Agency says it resumes inspection of some stevedoring companies.



The list of companies to be undergo inspection includes Arkhangelsk River Port, Port Mechel-Temryuk, Commercial Seaport of Nikolayev, Dalmormontazh, OTEKO-Portservis, Commercial Port of Vladivostok, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port, Trade Port Posiet, Rostov Port, Commercial Port of Novorossiysk, Port Vostochnyje Vorota – Primorsky Zavod, Astafyev Terminal, Rostov Sea Multimodal Port, Rostov Universal Port, Port Livadia, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port.



The inspections are to be conducted in pursuance of the order given by Viktoria Abramchenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, to hold unscheduled on-site inspection of legal entities engaged in coal handling at seaports of Russia for verification of their compliance with environment protection laws.



Viktoria Abramchenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, earlier approved the roadmap for reduction of the coal industry’s environmental impact through application of the best available technologies.

