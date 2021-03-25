2021 March 25 10:34

Dmitry Bystrov appointed as Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard

He entered the office on March 23



Nobel Brothers Shipyard LLC announces the appointment of Dmitry Bystrov as Managing Director of the company. According to the statement, he entered the office on 23 March 2021.



Dmitry Bystrov graduated from the Volga State Water Transport Academy with specialization in IWW Navigation. He was additionally trained under the Federal Managerial Human Resources Training Program and under MBA training program with specialization in Corporate Finance.



Dmitry Bystrov has over 20 years of experience in organization of shipping and shipbuilding including expertise in development of business strategies, interaction with state bodies, improvement of production and technological processes.



His career began in 1993 at the Samara based Volga Oil Shipping Company as a navigator on foreign shipping tankers and the Head of HR Department. Later he held top positions at Amur Shipping Company, NZNP, Gazpromneft Shipping, MRP-Tanker and other companies. Between 2011 and 2014, he was holding the position of Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard. Under his management, the company implemented the project on construction of three river/sea class tankers worth over RUB 1.5 billion.



Nobel Brothers Shipyard LLC (Nobel Bros Shipyard) based in Rybinsk of Russia was founded in 1907. Today, this is the largest shipbuilding firm in the Upper Volga region: the yard encompasses 214,000 sq. km, the company's workforce is 500 employees.

The shipyard specializes in the construction, maintenance, repair and refitting of sea-going and river multipurpose vessels with 6500DWT, a length of 140 m, beam of 17 m and launching weight of 2,700 tonnes. The range includes dry bulk carriers, tankers, barges, container ships, timber carriers, diving support and hydrographic vessels, harbour vessels, workboats, oil boom workboats; hulls of various types and modern comfortable yachts.

In October 2020, Yevgeny Norenko was appointed Managing Director of Nobel Brothers Shipyard and Vimpel Shipyard (companies of the Kalashnikov Concern).



