2021 March 24 15:15

Kalmar’s high-performance, fuel-efficient straddle carrier technology to enhance TIPC fleet at Keelung Port, Taiwan

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Taiwan International Ports Corporation, Ltd. (TIPC) to deliver two diesel-electric straddle carriers for use at the Port of Keelung. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q1 order intake with delivery scheduled for Q4 2021, according to the company's release.

TIPC is a national enterprise that is wholly owned by Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications. TIPC manages operations at four ports in the country: Port of Keelung, Port of Taichung, Port of Kaohsiung and Port of Hualien. The Port of Keelung is located near the northern tip of Taiwan and is one of the most important ports in the Asia-Pacific region.

TIPC’s equipment fleet currently includes seven Kalmar straddle carriers, which have been operating at Keelung for close to two decades. The new machines are being purchased as part of TIPC’s ongoing fleet renewal programme.

The Kalmar straddle carriers delivered to TIPC will be powered by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and feature excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance. The spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface will help to improve productivity by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience. The next-generation machines feature new robust mobile drives, a completely redesigned electrical system for the upper frame and spreader and a more spacious electric cabinet layout.



