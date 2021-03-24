2021 March 24 10:19

GTT and SDARI obtain AiP from DNV for a new design of large Bulk Carrier integrating an LNG fuel tank with increased autonomy

GTT and the ship designer SDARI have received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society DNV for a new technical solution applied to LNG fueled Bulk Carriers (Newcastlemax type) fitted with GTT membrane tank. GTT designed the tank up to the supporting steel wall and its integration into the vessel was studied by SDARI, according to GTT's release.

This AiP confirms that the membrane fuel tank solution complies with safety regulations and is technically feasible onboard of LNG fueled Bulk Carriers. This design improvement offers increased autonomy and drastically reduces sulphur and greenhouse gas emissions compared to a standard Newcastlemax design. Furthermore, it offers great flexibility as vessel can sail a Brazil-China round trip with a unique LNG bunkering. This reliable solution, with optimal LNG storage, does not affect the available cargo space nor the vessel's accommodation.

GTT, SDARI and DNV studied, among other things, the structural arrangement of the LNG tank above of the engine room, the dimensioning of the LNG injection system from the tank to the engines, as well as the interface of the LNG Bunker station. Aspects relating to naval architecture, such as damaged stability, were also reviewed by DNV.