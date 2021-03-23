2021 March 23 16:42

Anti-submarine ships of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet went to sea as part of tactical exercises

The crews of the small anti-submarine ships Muromets and Kasimov of the Black Sea Fleet went to sea in accordance with the plan of combat training of the fleet for tactical exercises with firing torpedo and anti-aircraft missiles, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the course of the events, the crews of the Muromets and Kasimov ships will practice the tasks of searching for and tracking the submarine of the mock enemy and will conduct a set of exercises on the use of torpedo weapons.

Also, the sailors will conduct training in the use of anti-aircraft missile weapons during the second stage of the exercise with the crews of the coastal missile system Utyos.

After completing the preparatory test exercises, the crews of small anti-submarine ships will begin practical firing with naval weapons at underwater and air targets.

The tactical exercises of the anti-submarine forces of the Black Sea Fleet will be held at naval training grounds in the Black Sea.