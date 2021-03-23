  The version for the print
  Russian Shipping

    Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    The difference with the port of Singapore is $5 on the average

    According to IAA PortNews, the average indicative prices at the port of Vladivostok as of 23 March 2021 are as follows:

    -          IFO-380 НS - $370 pmt (down $3 versus the previous period; $14 less than in Singapore)

    -          MGO- $515 pmt (up $2 versus the previous period; $10 less than in Singapore)

    -          VLSFO 0.5% - $510 pmt (up $25 versus the previous period; $10 more than in Singapore).

    There is still a seasonal deficit in the Far East region due to lower supplies in winder period.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    From 1 January 2020, the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50% in the areas beyond ECAs.

    IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.

