2021 March 23 15:02

Rates of investment harbor dues in Novorossiysk and Tuapse seaports approved

By the order of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation No. 1196/20 of 08.12.2020 "On approval of the maximum investment harbor dues for 2021 and the indices for 2022, 2023 to the investment harbor dues for 2021 collected by FSUE “Rosmorport” in the seaports of the Russian Federation", the rates of the investment harbor dues collected by the enterprise in the seaports of Novorossiysk and Tuapse have been approved.

The order of the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation comes into force since March 2, 2021; thereby the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch notifies on the beginning of collection of the investment harbor dues in the seaports of Novorossiysk and Tuapse in accordance with the rates established by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation from 00 hours 00 minutes on March 2, 2021.

The procedure for collecting investment dues in seaports is determined by the Decree of the Government of Russia No. 616 of 18.05.2019 "On determination of the size of the investment harbor dues, on its collection and application".