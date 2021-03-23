2021 March 23 12:14

Dorian LPG signs contract for installing Kongsberg Digital's Vessel Insight to entire fleet of LPG carriers

Kongsberg Digital announced that Dorian LPG (DK) ApS, a subsidiary of Dorian LPG Ltd., which is a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs, has contracted to install Vessel Insight to its entire fleet of LPG carriers. By installing Vessel Insight, Dorian is consolidating collection of all critical data from its vessels in one common infrastructure. The agreement is expected to commence operation in the upcoming months, according to the company's release.



With the Vessel Insight installation, Dorian plans to collect all critical data points from its entire VLGC (Very Large Gas Carriers) fleet.

The purpose is to gain insight into signals coming from the fleet’s assets and enable realization of data-driven operations. The Vessel Insight data infrastructure solution is based on open principles and allows the owners and operators to partner with the software providers of their choosing.



Dorian’s initial plan is to monitor and predict consumption and emissions data to plan for IMO 2023 regulations which will require vessels to combine a technical and operational approach to reduce their carbon emissions. Dorian also seeks to benchmark the performance between vessel types in their fleet.



The exponential growth in data amplifies the opportunity for vessel owners to be more insight led in decision making. However, many strive to realize tangible and measurable value from data. Having access to data and the expertise in deriving meaningful insights from it is key, especially now that the maritime industry is witnessing a shift towards more energy-efficient vessels led by constantly stricter IMO regulations.



The contract between Vessel Insight and Dorian LPG DK ApS was signed 4th of March 2021, and Vessel Insight is expected to be installed on all 22 vessels in the upcoming months.